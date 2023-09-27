Victor Osimhen threatens to sue Napoli after posting “distasteful” video

Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has threatened to take legal action against Napoli after the club mocked the striker on social media.

The video, which was posted on their TikTok account, centred on Osimhen’s penalty miss in the club’s scoreless draw against Bologna on Sunday.

The clip showed the 24-year-old appealing for a penalty, but using a strange sped-up voice with the caption ‘Gimme penalty please’ before showing him blazing the spot-kick wide of the target.

The Nigerian striker was later substituted as the game drew to a close and appeared to protest the decision, shouting at coach Rudi Garcia before leaving the pitch.

The post has since been deleted from Napoli’s TikTok account.

Napoli’s admin on TikTok trolling Victor Osimhen? Or what's this nonsense for your own player? This is INSANE pic.twitter.com/QvPluTDbep — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 26, 2023

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” Calenda wrote on X.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

“A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.”