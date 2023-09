Warriors leave for Botswana

The country’s senior men’s national soccer team —the Warriors, left the country this morning for Botswana.

Baltemar Brito’s troops will take on the Zebras in an invitational match to mark Botswana’s independence, at the Gaborone Stadium on Saturday.

Warriors squad

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

MIDFIELDERS

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Shepard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals) Trevor Mavunga (Manica Diamonds)

FORWARDS

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Thubelihle Jubani (Sheasham)