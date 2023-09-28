Mutasa getting Wisdom from his father

If there was a ‘look like Lloyd Mutasa contest’, his son Wisdom would probably win it. The veteran coach’s resemblance to his son is striking.

But the older one gets, the more he resembles himself and Wisdom is a perfect example of such.

The former FC Platinum, Dynamos and CAPS United midfielder is now on the ranks of ambitious Northern Region Soccer League side MWOS FC —where his father is the coach.

For Wisdom, who scored his third goal of the season when the Punters demolished out of sorts Concession United 5-0 yesterday, being coached by his father is something he believes will make him a better footballer.

“Sometimes it’s good to be coached by someone who really knows you, at the same time knowing him as well,” said Wisdom.

“That way, you can improve more on your game because football needs understanding for you to grow as a footballer,” he added.

The pressure which comes with being coached by your father and the expectations to deliver are usually tough, and Wisdom admits his case is no exception.

“You always have that pressure to deliver especially being coached by your father, and it’s the same with me. But Im used to that kind of pressure because he has coached me before and it has helped me to be what I am today,” said Wisdom.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate revealed the advices he constantly gets from his father.

“He (my father) always tell me: ‘for you to be a better player you should be a disciplined, you should work hard and be coachable’.”

Despite MWOS trailing log leaders Black Mambas by 13 points, Wisdom reckons promotion to be Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is still an achievable task.

“The club has invested well because the goal is to be promoted. It’s a big challenge to be promoted but l still feel we can reach that goal,” said Wisdom.

“It’s not goin to be easy though, we should fight for maximum points in each game we going to play,” he added.