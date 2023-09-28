Teenage Hadebe wins first silverware in USA

Teenage Hadebe has won his first silverware since moving to the USA two years ago.

Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo side has lifted the 2023 U.S. Open Cup after beating Inter Miami 2-1 in the final.

The Zimbabwean defender started on the bench in the match and was introduced in the stoppage time of the second half.

He didn’t make any significant contribution as his team had already secured the control earlier in the first half.

The triumph marks the first time the Warriors international has won a silverware since leaving Zimbabwe in 2017.

His other honour is the Independence Cup medal he won with Chicken Inn in 2016.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Houston Dynamo have won the US Open Cup after their first victory in 2018.