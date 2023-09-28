Update on Mighty Warriors camp as departure date for COSAFA tournament is set

The Mighty Warriors will remain in camp in Harare until next week before departing for South Africa.

The women’s team is preparing for the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship set for Gauteng Province in South Africa.

Zimbabwe will return to the tournament next month after missing last year’s edition due to a FIFA ban on the country.

Zimbabwe, who started the camp on Monday, were placed Group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana following a draw conducted last week.

The Mighty Warriors will leave for the tournament on 3 October, a day before the tournament starts.

Zimbabwe will play their first game on 6 October against Lesotho at 12h00 CAT.

This will be the women’s team’s first international involvement since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

Here is the squad that’s in camp.

Goalkeepers

Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens), Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens), Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens)

Defenders

Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens), Thelma Masawi (Platinum Royals), Purity Mgayi, Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos) Hazvinei Dhlakama, Mitchel Nyakatsapa (Harare City Queens),

Midfielders

Morelife Nyagumbo, Alice Moyo (Faithdrive), Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens), Privilege Mupeti, Emmaculate Msipa, Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos), Ennerty Chemhere (Platinum Royals), Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Queens), Peace Kanende (Coal Wizard),

Forwards

Maudy Mafuruse, Praynence Zvawanda (Herentals Queens), Rudo Neshamba (Harare City Queens), Patience Ndlhovu (Lozikeyi Queens), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens)

Technical staff

Shadreck Mlauzi – Head coach

Yohane Chikaola – Assistant coach

Sithethelelwe Sibanda – Assistant coach

Ndega Matsika – Goalkeepers coach

Brenda Chaora – Strength & Conditioning coach

Portia Chiota – Team Manager

Choice Dambuza – Kit Manager

Dr Margaret Maulana – Medical Doctor

Kudzanai Matavire – Physiotherapist

Dorothy Mugari – Safeguarding Officer

Chioniso Mashakada – Media Officer