French side OGC Nice break silence after midfielder Alixis Beka Beka threatened to commit suicide

OGC Nice have issued a statement after Alixis Beka Beka threatened to commit suicide by jumping from the Magnan viaduct in Nice on Friday.

According to reports, the incident was related to a romantic breakup.

“Above all, we are relieved that everything ended well today for Alexis. He was taken care of. We will continue to respect medical confidentiality and we ask everyone to do the same and respect their privacy. We are in his support as well as that of the entire club,” said Jean-Pierre Rivère, president of OGC Nice, as cited on the club’s website.

Beka Beka arrived at the club from CSKA Moscow in the summer of 2022 for 12 million euros on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who came through the ranks at Ligue 2 side Caen, was used sparingly last season and is yet to feature in the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season..