Gate charges for Highlanders, CAPS United game announced

Highlanders have announced the gate charges for their game against CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Bosso will face the Green Machine in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

The cheapest ticket price has been pegged at $3 for the rest of the ground. The wings are going for $5, while the VIP is costing $10.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Broadcast Details

The match will be shown live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294 (Zimbabwean accounts).

Live stream feed will be available on DStv Stream (DStv App).