Marshall Munetsi gets honour after superb performance in Reims win

4:15 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Marshall Munetsi has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week by the French daily newspaper L’Équipe.

The midfielder had a brilliant performance for Stade de Reims on Tuesday evening, hitting a brace their 2-1 win over Lille.

The Zimbabwean returned to the starting XI in the match and created his first goal in the twelfth minute.

He followed up with another assist four minutes later.

The match marked the Warriors international’s sixth Ligue 1 appearance in this campaign.

Marshall Munetsi has now been directly involved in four Reims goals, netting one and assisted two.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS