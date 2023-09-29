Marshall Munetsi gets honour after superb performance in Reims win

Marshall Munetsi has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week by the French daily newspaper L’Équipe.

The midfielder had a brilliant performance for Stade de Reims on Tuesday evening, hitting a brace their 2-1 win over Lille.

The Zimbabwean returned to the starting XI in the match and created his first goal in the twelfth minute.

He followed up with another assist four minutes later.

L'équipe type de la 6e journée de Ligue 1 : Paris-Nice, une place au soleil Particulièrement en vue lors de cette 6e journée de Ligue 1, le PSG et Nice placent chacun trois joueurs dans notre équipe type https://t.co/VjxbmmaZ5F pic.twitter.com/58UMExwwE1 — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) September 27, 2023

The match marked the Warriors international’s sixth Ligue 1 appearance in this campaign.

Marshall Munetsi has now been directly involved in four Reims goals, netting one and assisted two.