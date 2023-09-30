Zimbabwe in friendly stalemate but lose penalty shootout to Botswana

Zimbabwe lost to Botswana on penalties after a 1-1 draw at fulltime against Botswana in an invitational match to celebrate the latter’s Independence Day celebrations.

The Warriors squad was made up of locally-based players, while the Zebras also fielded a similar side.

The game marked coach Baltemar Brito’s tenure at the helm following his appointment last week.

An entertaining game all round, the hosts dominated possession in the early stages but didn’t create any chance.

Zimbabwe had sporadic attacks to set their pace before starting to control the proceedings towards the quarter hour mark.

Walter Musona had a glorious chance falling in his way on the 13th minute but his header brushed the outside of the crossbar.

Godknows Murwira followed up with a threatening effort, which went wide a few moments later. Obriel Chirinda also had a shot at goal that went off target.

Botswana didn’t get near Warriors’ goal area until the 43rd minute when Olebogeng Ramotse blew over his effort with only the keeper to beat.

The second half had a cagey start and only picked up after ten minutes.

After a couple of minutes of both teams seizing each other, it was Zimbabwe who broke the deadlock through Chirinda’s long-range thunderbolt on minute 67.

The Zebras swiftly responded with Lemogang Maswena’s effort to equalise two minutes.

Tino Benza had a chance to seal the visitors’ win later on the game but was superbly denied by the keeper.

The game ended in a stalemate as Zimbabwe went on tose 4-3 on penalties.