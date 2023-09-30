CAF postpones 2024 CHAN Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers that were scheduled for September.

“Reference is made to the qualifiers and final tournament of CHAN 2024.

“Given that the host for the upcoming edition is yet to be determined, finalizing the qualifier format is not feasible at this moment

“Therefore, the qualifiers are postponed, and new dates shall be announced once the host is confirmed.

“However, the engagements already received from the associations are dully noted and will be taken into consideration when the draw of the qualifiers will be organized,” wrote CAF, as cited by ZIFA.

The first-round first-leg matches for the CHAN qualifiers were set to for September 22 to 24, 2023, while return legs on October 6 and 8.

Second round first leg fixtures were scheduled for December 15 and 17 and December 22 and 24 for the return leg.

The third and final round matches were slated to take place on March 8 and 10, 2024 (1st leg) and March 15 and 17 (return leg).