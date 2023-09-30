Confirmed: Local station to show Botswana, Warriors clash

The friendly match between Botswana and Zimbabwe set for this afternoon will be shown live on local television.

The Zebras will play the Warriors at the National Stadium in Gaborone. The match is part of Botswana’s independence anniversary celebrations.

Fans based in Zimbabwe and abroad will have a chance to watch all the action live.

ZBC TV will broadcast the match for viewers in based in the country. For those outside, they can stream the game on ZBC TV Facebook page and on their YouTube channel.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

Soccer24 Zimbabwe will also be covering the match live through blow by blow updates.