Details for Botswana, Zimbabwe match revealed

Botswana FA has confirmed the details for the friendly match against Zimbabwe swt for this afternoon.

The Zebras will play the Warriors at the National Stadium in Gaborone. The match is part of Botswana’s independence anniversary celebrations.

Here are the details for the match:

🏆Independence Anniversary Celebrations

⚽️ The Zebras 🆚The Warriors

🗓Saturday 30 September 2023

🏟 National Stadium, Gaborone

🕞 4 pm CAT

💶FREE

Broadcast Details

There are no confirmed TV details for the. match but BTV will screen the Independence celebrations across the country.