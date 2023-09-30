SA club confirms interest in signing Khama Billiat

South African top-flight club Cape Town City have confirmed their interest in signing Khama Billiat on a free transfer.

Billiat is a free agent after leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of June when his contract expired.

The forward has laid low since his Amakhosi departure with no concrete information on his next move.

City chairman John Comitis has confirmed that there is interest but was reluctant to reveal more details on their pursuit of the former Warriors international.

Speaking to Thabo Mosia on GameOn on Radio2000, as cited by IDiski Times, Comitis said:

“I think he (Billiat) is 33-years-old now. And ja. You never say no to a player like that. I’m not sure what his intentions are at the moment. But it’s a good one to think about.”

When Mosia asked if he had already been in contact with Billiat, Comitis deflected.

“Who’s speaking to you now from my club?” Comitis said laughing.

“Just remember, I brought Khama from Zimbabwe to South Africa when I was at Ajax, remember that? So I know what Khama’s all about.”