Warriors starting XI to face Botswana named

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named his starting eleven to face Botswana.

Zimbabwe take on the Zebras of Botswana in an invitational match to mark the latter’s independence at the Botswana National Stadium at 16:00.

Below is the starting eleven;

1 Donovan Bernard (Gk)

20 Peter Muduhwa (c)

4 Tanaka Shandirwa

6 Donald Mudadi

8 Brian Banda

10 Walter Musona

13 Obriel Chirinda

14 Trevor Mavhunga

15 Godknows Murwira

17 William Manondo

19 Xolani Ndlovu

SUBSTITUTES

16 Nelson Chadya (Gk)

2 Clive Mandivei

3 Qadr Amini

5 Thubelihle Jubani

9 Fortune Binzi

7 Mthokozisi Msebe

11 Davison Marowa

12 Tinotendaishe Benza

18 Brighton Manhire