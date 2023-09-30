Warriors starting XI to face Botswana named

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named his starting eleven to face Botswana.
Zimbabwe take on the Zebras of Botswana in an invitational match to mark the latter’s independence at the Botswana National Stadium at 16:00.
Below is the starting eleven;
1 Donovan Bernard (Gk)
20 Peter Muduhwa (c)
4 Tanaka Shandirwa
6 Donald Mudadi
8 Brian Banda
10 Walter Musona
13 Obriel Chirinda
14 Trevor Mavhunga
15 Godknows Murwira
17 William Manondo
19 Xolani Ndlovu
SUBSTITUTES
16 Nelson Chadya (Gk)
2 Clive Mandivei
3 Qadr Amini
5 Thubelihle Jubani
9 Fortune Binzi
7 Mthokozisi Msebe
11 Davison Marowa
12 Tinotendaishe Benza
18 Brighton Manhire