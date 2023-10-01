CAPS United cruise past Highlanders to reach Chibuku Super Cup semifinals

CAPS United are through to the Chibuku Super Cup semifinals after beating Highlanders on penalties.

The teams played to a 2-2 stalemate inside the regulation time and the game had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

The Green Machine held a two-goal advantage in the first half after scoring through Clive Rupiya and Tulani Joseph on the 35th and 42nd minute, respectively.

Bosso, who were seemingly out of the game at this point, launched a comeback at the start of the second period.

They pulled one back through Mbongeni Ndlovu on minute 54 before Andrew Mbeba level the terms eight minutes later.

After ending the ninety minutes tied, the teams headed to penalties to decide the match.

CAPS United won the shootout 5-3 to book their place in the semifinals.

They join Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos and Black Rhinos in the round of last 4.