Follow our live coverage of the Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal clash between Highlanders vs CAPS United.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Highlanders 0-0 CAPS United

Highlanders XI: Pitisi, Farisa, Ndlovu, Muduhwa, Mbeba, Ncube, Mason Mushore, Faira, Lunga, Navaya, McKinnon Mushore.

CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Chapusha, Zambezi, Mangaira, Manokore, Rupiya, Chafa, Joseph, Sarupinda, Chinyengetere, Bamusi.