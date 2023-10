Marvelous Nakamba has been named as Luton Town’s Man of the Match in their 2-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean started in the match and as usual, put a splendid performance in the entire game.

The triumph marked the Hatters’ first ever EPL victory.

23 successful passes ✅

Nine duels won ✅

Six tackles ✅ Yesterday's MOM! 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/BAO0VdG876 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) October 1, 2023

Here are some of his stats in the match.