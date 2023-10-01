Referees board apologises for inaccurate call on Liverpool’s disallowed goal against Spurs

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has apologised after Liverpool were denied a legitimate goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

Luis Diaz thought he had put the Reds in the first half, only for the assistant referee to rule him offside. The game resumed after a brief VAR check but no lines were drawn on the pitch in replays.

The mistake was made following a misunderstanding between the on-field officials and those on VAR, who thought the goal had been given.

In a statement issued after the match, PGMOL admitted that a ‘significant human error’ meant the goal was incorrectly disallowed.

“PGMOL acknowledges a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool.

“The goal by Luis Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention. However, the VAR failed to intervene.

“PGMOL will immediately be contacting Liverpool at the conclusion of the fixture to acknowledge the error.”

Liverpool went on to lose the match 2-1 with eight men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota received red cards.

Reds coach Jurgen Klopp criticised the calls made by the officials and described them as “unfair” and “crazy” decisions.