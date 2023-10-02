Brilliant Munetsi powers Reims to victory over Lyon

7:37 am
by The Soccer24 Staff

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi scored his second goal of the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season as his Stade de Reims beat Tino Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon 2-0 yesterday.

Munetsi thrust Reims ahead in first half time added on when he rose high to head home Junya Ito’s cross from the right flank.

The Mabvuku-bred midfielder has been involved in five league goals in seven matches, with three assists to his name.

He was named man of the match.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS