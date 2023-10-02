Final Mighty Warriors squad for COSAFA Women’s Championship named

Shadreck Mlauzi has dropped some players to come up with a final 21-woman Might Warriors squad for the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament is set to begin on Wednesday in Gauteng Province in South Africa.

The players that were dropped include Hazvinei Dhlakama, Mitchel Nyakatsapa (both of Harare City Queens), Faithdrive’s Morelife Nyagumbo and Emmaculate Msipa.

Forward Rudo Neshamba will captain the team and will be deputized by goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai and left back Nobukhosi Ncube.

The team is set to depart for the tournament on Tuesday.

Here is the Mighty Warriors squad.