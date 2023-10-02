New Mighty Warriors captain named ahead of COSAFA Women’s Championship

Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi has named Rudo Neshamba as the captain ahead of the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Neshamba will stand in for Isreal-based Emmaculate Msipa, who was not selected in the squad.

Goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai and left-back Nobukhosi Ncube will be the vice-captains.

“Forward Rudo Neshamba will captain the Mighty Warriors to COSAFA, deputized by goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai and left back Nobukhosi Ncube,” ZIFA confirmed in an update posted on their socials.

The 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship set for Gauteng Province in South Africa.

The Mighty Warriors will leave for the tournament on 3 October, a day before the games start.

Zimbabwe, who began their camp last week, are in Group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana.

They will play their first game on 6 October versus Lesotho at 12 pm CAT.