Zimbabwean forward Silas Songani has won promotion with Vestri into the Icelandic top-flight league.

Vestri won the promotion play-offs to join league champions ÍA as the two promoted sides at the end of the 2023 1. deild karla.

Songani’s side finished fourth in the regular season and qualified for the promotion play-offs.

The promotion to the top flight is the first time for Vestri in their 37-year history today.