Zim players based abroad round-up

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi scored his second goal of the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season as his Stade de Reims beat Tino Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon 2-0 on Sunday.

Munetsi thrust Reims ahead in first half’s stoppage time when he rose high to head home Junya Ito’s cross from the right flank.

The midfielder now has five direct goal involvements in seven league matches, with three assists to his name.

He was named the Man of the Match for his performance.

Kadewere came on a second half substitute for Lyon and played the last twenty-two minutes of the game.

Also getting the recognition over the weekend was Marvelous Nakamba, who was picked as Luton Town’s Man of the Match in their 2-1 win at Everton in the EPL on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean started in the match and as usual, put a splendid performance in the entire game.

The triumph marked the Hatters’ first ever EPL victory.

Jordan Zemura made his 6th Italian Serie A appearance for Udinese in their 2-2 draw against Genoa.

He came on as a substitute, playing the last 45 minutes of the game.

In Iceland, Zimbabwean forward Silas Songani won promotion with Vestri into the top-flight league.

Vestri beat Afturelding 1-0 in the promotion play-offs final on Saturday.

Songani started in the match but was substituted in the second half.

Tendayi Darikwa played the entire ninety minutes for his Apollon Limassol side in the Cypriot First Division.

Knowledge Musona was also in action, helping Al Riyadh to a 1-0 win over Abha.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi came on as a second half substitute in Zhejiang’s 3-0 win over Henan.