Tawanda Chirewa scores first goal at Wolves

Tawanda Chirewa scored his first goal at Wolves in their 2-0 win over Leeds Under 21 in the Premier League 2 on Monday night.

Chirewa netted the goal in the 25th minute to open the scoring in the game.

Tawanda Chirewa nets our opening goal 💪#PL2 pic.twitter.com/HaOaQehlxF — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) October 2, 2023

Chirewa joined Wolves last month from Ipswich Town.

The Zimbabwean forward made his debut in the same week he completed his transfer.

Fellow countryman Leon Chiwome was not part of the Wolves U21 side that played on Monday.

Meanwhile, both Chirewa and Chiwome, along with another Zimbabwean Joshua Nyakudya, who has been featuring for the U18s, will be eligible to play for Wolves senior team in the EPL as an U21 players.