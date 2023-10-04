FIFA World Cup set to return to Africa

The FIFA World Cup is set to return to Africa for the first time since 2010 following the world governing body’s proposal on the 2030 addition.

According to reports, Spain, Portugal and Morocco are on course to co-host the 2030 tournament.

Three South American nations – Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – will host the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.

The decision is set to be ratified at a Fifa congress next year.

“In a divided world, Fifa and football are uniting,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino, as cited by BBC Sport.

“The Fifa Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the Fifa World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the Fifa World Cup.”

