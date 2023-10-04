Jurgen Klopp asks for replay of Liverpool, Tottenham game

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he wants to see a replay of their EPL encounter against Tottenham after the Reds were denied a legitimate.

Luis Diaz thought he had put the visitors in the lead, only for the assistant referee to rule him offside. The game resumed after a brief VAR check but no lines were drawn on the pitch in replays.

The mistake was made following a misunderstanding between the on-field officials and those on VAR, who thought the goal had been given.

Liverpool went on to lose the match 2-1, with nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota received red cards.

Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Europa League match with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Klopp was asked for his reaction following the PGMOL’s decision:

“The audio (between the referee and VAR) didn’t change it at all. It’s important that we deal with it in a proper way. They didn’t do it on purpose, we should not forget that.”

He added: “I think the only outcome should be a replay. That’s how it is. The argument against that is then everyone will ask for it.

“A replay would be the right thing.

“That’s my view on it. I’m not angry at anybody. The only thing for human beings in general, no one should go for them, they feel horrible about it at night I’m 100 per cent sure. No one needs further punishment. I’m happy to discuss it but I’m here to prepare a super and important game.”