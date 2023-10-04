Ngezi Platinum extend lead on top as Highlanders, CAPS United drop points

Ngezi Platinum Stars have stretched their lead at the top after edging Black Rhinos 1-0 on Wednesday.

Madamburo are now six points clear at the top following the victory.

Delic Murimba scored the all-important goal in the second half as the Ngezi side capitalised on Highlanders’ slump in the match against Sheasham.

Bosso dropped the points after coming from behind to force a 1-1 draw against the Construction Boys.

The visitors surged ahead through David Mangesi in tje 39th minute before Stanley Ngala grabbed the equaliser later in the second half.

At the Baobab Stadium, CAPS United’s struggles continued following another loss, this time at the hands of Yadah.

The Green Machine lost 2-1 to drop to 13th place and are now seperated from the drop zone by a better goal difference.

FC Platinum beat Manica Diamonds 2-1, while ZPC Kariba edged Green Fuel 1-0 and Chicken Inn drew 1-1 against Herentals.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 Results:

Highlanders 1-1 Sheasham

CAPS United 1-2 Yadah

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Black Rhinos

Herentals 1-1 Chicken Inn

Manica Diamonds 1-2 FC Platinum

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Greenfuel