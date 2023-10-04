Prince Dube sidelined by injury in Tanzania

Azam striker Prince Dube has picked an injury and will be out for three weeks.

The Warriors international picked a hip injury during a Tanzanian league match last week.

A statement by the club reads:

“After undergoing detailed tests, it is now official that our two stars, Prince Dube and Yahya Zayd, will be out of the competition for three weeks each.

“The players had to make a quick change in the first half, when we beat Singida Fountain Gate 2-1, in our last game in the NBC Premier League.

“Dube is suffering from hip injuries, while Yahya has torn the meniscus in the middle of the knee, which strengthens it so it doesn’t rub against each other. The patch also enables the knee to function properly in terms of flexion and flexion.

“The players are continuing the program to treat their injuries under the supervision of our team’s physiotherapist, Joao Rodrigues.”