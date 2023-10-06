Paul Pogba now facing four years ban from football

Paul Pogba has tested positive in counter-analysis on a second sample following his anti-doping offence and could be banned from football for four years.

The France international has not featured for Juventus since he was suspended from playing after it was confirmed he had failed a drugs test on August 20 against Udinese.

After the results of a counter-analysis came back as positive, Pogba risks a suspension of up to four years.

However, the 30-year-old could submit a plea bargain that could reduce that sentence to two years

But in the meantime, Pogba’s future at Juventus is now in major doubt as the club will decide how to deal with his contract.

The Frenchman still has almost three years left on his current deal.