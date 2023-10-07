FC Platinum edge Ngezi Platinum as Highlanders stumble at Simba

FC Platinum reduced the gap on the top of the Castle Lager Premiership log after edging leaders Ngezi Platinum 1-0 at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Jarrison Selemani netted the match’s solitary goal as early as in the 2nd minute after connecting a free-kick.

The hosts managed to hold on to the lead and secured a victory that put them in the in second place and five points behind Madamburo.

Highlanders dropped to third position following their 3-0 loss against Simba Bhora.

Bosso succumbed yo the defeat, thanks to first half goals from Timone Machope and Tinashe Balakasi’s brace

Elsewhere, Black Rhinos beat ZPC Kariba 4-3 as Chicken Inn drew 1-1 against Manica Diamonds.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 Results:

FC Platinum 1-0 Ngezi Platinum

Simba Bhora 3-0 Highlanders

Black Rhinos 4-3 ZPC Kariba

Chicken Inn 1-1 Manica Diamonds