It’s defending champions versus log leaders, as Ngezi, FCP Platinum clash

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and defending champions FC Platinum are the two most in form teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League right now.

The two platinum miners are the only two teams to have won all of their last four league matches.

Takesure Chiragwi’s Ngezi extended their lead at the top of the table to six points after a hard fought 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Black Rhinos at Baobab.

FC Platinum’s impressive 2-1 victory over title-chasing Manica Diamonds at Gibbo put the Zvishavane-based side firmly back in the title race as they are now just eight points adrift of Ngezi.

After a somewhat slow start to their title defence, which made many doubt their ability to clinch a record 5th league title in succession, FC Platinum characteristically fought back and will have a lot to say as far as the ultimate destination is concerned.

But the two sides’ characters will be tested when they meet at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

A win for Norman Mapeza’s men will see them trail Ngezi by just five points with eight games remaining.

A victory for FC Platinum will also blow the title race wide open as second-placed Highlanders can reduce Ngezi’s lead at the top to just three points if the Bulawayo giants beat Simba Bhora at Baobab today.

Should Ngezi beat FC Platinum, as they did in the corresponding fixture at Baobab, Madamburo will edge closer to their first ever league title.