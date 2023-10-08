Bosso coach Baltimore Brito blames players attitude for Simba Bhora defeat

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has blamed his players’ attitude for the 3-0 Castle Lager Premiership loss against Simba Bhora on Saturday.

Bosso dropped to third position following the defeat but remained six points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum, who lost 1-0 to FC Platinum.

The Bulawayo giants succumbed to the defeat, thanks to first half goals from Timone Machope and Tinashe Balakasi’s brace.

Speaking after the match, Brito said:

“Sometimes, it’s about the attitude of the players, their mentality in the game.

“You tell them what to do and they don’t do it and you end up losing,” said Brito.

“But we keep believing. Ngezi lost against FC Platinum and we also lost.

“It’s a tough competition.”