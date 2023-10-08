CAPS United end winless run as Dynamos lose against Herentals

CAPS United finally tasted a victory in a while following their 1-0 win against Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday.

The Green Machine had last won in July and were on a ten-match winless run.

The streak left them threatened by relegation but have managed to keep up the pace to stay up above the drop zone.

Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the all-important goal in the game to give Makepekepe a vital win.

Dynamos succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Herentals College.

The loss came after the Glamour Boys failed to recover from an early own goal from Kevin Moyo.

Elsewhere, Yadah beat Triangle United 3-0, Green Fuel edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0.

Bullets are now at the bottom of the log after collecting just twenty-one points.

Bulawayo Chiefs lost 2-1 to Sheasham in another Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 encounter played on Sunday.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 Results:

Dynamos 0-1 Herentals

Hwange 0-1 CAPS United

Sheasham 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Green Fuel 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

Yadah 3-0 Triangle