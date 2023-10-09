Dominant Mighty Warriors cruise past Namibia to top Grp C at COSAFA Women’s Championship

Might Warriors registered their second successive win at the COSAFA Women’s Championship after beating Namibia 2-0 on Monday.

The result saw Zimbabwe moving to the top of Group C with six points from two games.

A dominant performance all round, Shadreck Mlauzi’s charges controlled the play in the majority of the game.

They created early threats through Daisy Kaitano and Privilege Mupeti.

However, it was Namibia who almost broke the deadlock on the quarter hour but were denied by goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga’s brilliant double save.

The play quickly swung to the other end and a clever interplay saw Mupeti threading a through pass to Rudo Neshamba.

The captain made no mistake and finished the move by burying her effort past the advancing goalkeeper to give Zimbabwe a lead on the 18th minute.

The Mighty Warriors continued to dominate the pace, while Namibia only came close to grab an equaliser towards the halftime when Shonga’ clearance hit Nobukhosi Ncube, and almost reached the back of the net before the goalie made an acrobatic stretch to stop the rebounce.

The initial moments of the second half saw a few chances created from both ends.

A free-kick conceded by Namibia on minute 57 led to Zimbabwe’s second goal after Ncube converted it.

Mupeti could have added another one a few moments later but missed her effort with an empty goal in front of her.

The forward came back again on minute 77 and again failed to score after she was denied by the keeper on a 1-v-1 situation.

The game ended in 2-0 victory as Zimbabwe moved to six points.