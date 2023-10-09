We are not out of trouble yet: Chitembwe

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes his charges are not out of the woods yet following their 1-0 win over Hwange on Sunday.

The Green Machine had last won a game in mid-July and were on a ten-match winless run.

The streak left them threatened by relegation but have managed to keep up the pace to stay up above the drop zone.

However, their better position is only due to goal difference as they are tied on points with teams in the relegation zone.

Speaking after the match, Chitembwe said: “We are still going through a difficult spell as a club.

“I feel we need to work hard to move away from the dangerous position because we we have history and we deserve better as a football family.”

Despite being concerned about their position, Chitembwe was happy after getting the victory.

Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the all-important goal in the game to give Makepekepe a vital win.

The gaffer added: “I am very happy to get the three points against a determined team like Hwange.

“The boys played well and we won the match. It’s a relief.”