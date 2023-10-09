Zim players based abroad round-up

Marvelous Nakamba retained his place in the Luton Town starting XI in their 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder played the entire match and as usual, managed to put a decent individual performance.

He started as a central midfielder and played box to box through out the match.

Eighteen-year-old Joey Phuthi was included in Sheffield Wednesday’s match squad in the Championship.

He sat out as Wednesday played a goalless draw against Huddersfield.

In English League One, Admiral Muskwe made his return from injury and made a late cameo appearance in Exeter City’s 1-0 loss against Barnsley.

Jordan Zemura made his 7th Italian Serie A appearance for Udinese in their goalless draw against Empoli.

The Zimbabwean defender played just nine minutes after coming on as a late substitute.

In the Cypriot First Division, Tendayi Darikwa played the entire match as his Apollon Limassol side beat Doxa 4-0.

Teenage Hadebe was an unused substitute in Houston Dynamo’s 5-1 win against Colorado in the American Major League Soccer.