Breaking: Warriors to host Botswana on Saturday

A team of both locally and foreign based Warriors will host the Zebras of Botswana in an international friendly match at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Recently-apppointed Warriors coach Baltemar Brito will use the international break, which started yesterday to prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers slated for November 13-26.

“A Warriors squad of made up of both local and foreign-based players is scheduled to play Botswana in an international friendly on Saturday 14 October 2023 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. The match kicks off at 1500 hours,” reads a statement by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

“The squad will be publicised once all logistical issues have been finalised. Players will start arriving for camp on Wednesday.

“This match is an integral part of the country’s preparations for matchdays 1 and 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for November 13 to 21.”

Rest of ground tickets for the match are pegged at USD5, USD10 for bay 15-18 while VIP tickets are pegged at USD50.