Eden Hazard announces his retirement from playing football

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

The forward has been a free agent since his departure at Real Madrid at the end of last season.

“You must listen to yourself and stay stop at the right time,” he wrote on Instagram.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

“During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and team-mates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.”

Hazard added: “I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection.

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends.”

Hazard won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He moved to Real Madrid in 2019 but couldn’t match his form at the Blues due to injuries.

The former Belgium captain won two LaLiga titles, one Champions League and one Copa Del Rey at the Spanish giants.