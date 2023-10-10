Man United “make decision” on Jadon Sancho future after fallout with coach Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on the future of Jadon Sancho following his fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag.

Sancho’s relationship with ten Hag has deteriorated in recent times following the gaffer’s claims on the player in August.

Ten Hag claimed that the player wasn’t doing enough at training and in response, the England international hit back.

Sancho was later banned from training with the senior squad or using any first team facilities.

According to English outlet, The Daily Mail, Sancho could leave Manchester United in January on a loan deal if the forward continues to refuse to apologise to Erik Ten Hag.

The publication adds that the Red Devils are willing to subsidise the 23-year-old’s salaries by sending him to on a loan.

Juventus and former club Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with Sancho, but neither will be prepared to match United’s £60million valuation for a player who by that stage is unlikely to have played for over four months.