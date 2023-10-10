PSL postpones Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 27 fixtures

The Premier Soccer League has postponed the Castle Lager Premiership fixtures that are scheduled for this weekend.

The postponement is paving way for the match between Zimbabwe and Botswana at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Warriors will host the Zebras in an international friendly encounter on Saturday .

In a circular sent to the clubs, the PSL said: “This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match-day 27 fixtures scheduled for 14-15 October 2023 have been postponed.

“This is to pave way for the international friendly match between Zimbabwe and Botswana, which will be played on Saturday 14 October 2023.

“The postponed fixtures shall be played on 18-19 October 2023.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors selection for the friendly match will involve both locally and foreign based players.

The squad will be publicised once all logistical issues have been finalised. Players will start arriving for camp on Wednesday.

Recently-apppointed national team coach Baltemar Brito will use the international break, which started yesterday to prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers slated for November 13-26.