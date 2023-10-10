Warriors-Botswana friendly shrouded in uncertainity

The friendly match between Zimbabwe and Botswana slated for Saturday at the National Sports Stadium is shrouded in uncertainity, amid claims that the Botswana Football Association (BFA) is ‘not aware of it.’

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) announced earlier today that a squad of both foreign based and locally based Warriors players will host Botswana in an international friendly at the giant facility as the recently-apppointed Warriors technical team led by Baltemar Brito, kick start preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

But an official from the BFA proffesed ignorance on the purpoted match, insisting that the only confirmed friendly game, is that of the Zebras against Eswatini on Monday.

“As far as I know, we will host Eswatini in a international friendly on Monday, that has been confirmed. I don’t know anything about the Zimbabwe game,” a BFA official told Soccer24.

“I will come back to you after I gather all the facts,”added the official when quized further.