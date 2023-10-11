Brito names 24-member Warriors squad for ‘training camp’

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named a 24-member Warriors squad for a ‘training camp’ during the international break.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) had initially planned a friendly match against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday, which has now been called off.

A training camp for Brito to assess the players ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has now been organised.

Warriors squad;

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (SuperSport United), Prince Tafiremutasa (Dynamos), Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Ronald Pfumbidzai (SuperSport United), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Munashe Garananga (Sheriff Tiraspol), Divine Lunga (Chicken Inn), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Frank Marakati (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Never Tigere (Ihefu SC), Tatenda Tavengwa ( Venda Football Academy), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos) Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Gerald Bero (Manica Diamonds), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn)

Forwards: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum)