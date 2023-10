Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi has named his starting eleven for this afternoon’s Cosafa Women’s Championship decider against Botswana.

Zimbabwe take on the Zebra Queens at Dobsonoville Stadium at 15:30, needing just a point to book a place in the semi-finals of the regional showpiece.

Mighty Warriors starting XI: Cynthia Shonga, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Daisy Kaitano, Edline Mutambami, Rudo Neshamba (c), Nobukhosi Ncube, Privilege Mupeti, Ennety Chemhere, Cristbel Katona.