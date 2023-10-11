‘There is no match against Zim: Botswana FA distances self from proposed Warriors-Zebras friendly

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has proffessed ignorance on the proposed friendly match between the Zebras and Zimbabwe.

ZIFA announced yesterday that a squad of both foreign and locally based Warriors players will take on Botswana at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday, to give head coach Baltemar Brito the chance to start preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

But a source at BFA insists there was never an arrangement for the Zebras to travel to Zimbabwe for a friendly match.

“There is no game between the Zebras and Zimbabwe. On Saturday, our U20s will play Cameroon U20, then the senior team will host Eswatini in an international friendly on Monday,” said the source.

Well-placed sources at ZIFA revealed that the Normalisation Committee rushed to publish confirmation of the proposed match without the approval of BFA.

The Lincon Mutasa-led administration even arranged police escort and match officials before the match was confirmed.

In fact, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) even postponed matchday 27 matches to pave way for the friendly in question.