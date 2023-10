The 2023 Afcon finals draw was conducted in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Here is the draw outcome.

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DRC, Zambia, Tanzania.