CAF B licence holders now eligible to coach in Castle Lager Premiership

ZIFA Nomalisation Committee has announced that coaches with CAF B licence will, for the meantime, be eligible to sit on the bench in the Castle Lager Premiership.

The waiver will only last until all CAF coaching courses have resumed in the country.

For the past three seasons, ZIFA has been enforcing the FIFA Club Licencing regulations and only CAF A licence holders or equivalent were eligible to coach in the Castle Lager Premiership.

But after the CAF coaching courses were suspended in the country due to the FIFA ban and the Covid-19 pandemic, several coaches, like Joey Antipas and Joel Luphahla, were barred from working as head coaches in the top-flight.

Here is a statement by the ZIFA NC.