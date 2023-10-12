Three Mighty Warriors players named in 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship Group Stage Best XI

Three Mighty Warriors players have been named in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship Group Stage Best XI.

Zimbabwe qualified for the semifinals on Wednesday after finishing the first stage on top of Group C.

The women’s national team picked two wins and a draw to collect seven points. They started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Lesotho before registering a 2-0 victory against Namibia and a 1-1 draw versus Botswana.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga, who picked the Player of the Match award in the game against Namibia, was named in the Best XI.

Defender Nobukhosi Ncube, a goalscorer in group stage, and midfielder Daisy Kaitano also made the team.

The trio’s selection means the Mighty Warriors have more players in the Best XI than any other team in the group stage.

Zambia, Botswana and Malawi each have two players, while Mozambique and South Africa have just one player in the Best XI team.