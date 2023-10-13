COSAFA confirms broadcast details for Zimbabwe, Zambia match in Women’s Championship

Zimbabwe will face Zambia in the first semifinal of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship on Friday afternoon.

The Mighty Warriors qualified for the semifinals on Wednesday after finishing the first stage on top of Group C.

Zimbabwe picked two wins and a draw to collect seven points. They started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Lesotho before registering a 2-0 victory against Namibia and a 1-1 draw versus Botswana.

Zambia, who are the defending champions, won the Group B with seven points.

Kick-off time is at 12 pm CAT at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Broadcast Details:

SuperSport TV (DStv) and SABC Sport (Open View) will broadcast the match live. A stream feed will be available on SuperSport via the DStv Stream (registration required) and on FIFA+.

There is no registration required on FIFA+ and access is open to all regions in the world.