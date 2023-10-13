Live: COSAFA Women’s Championship – Zimbabwe vs Zambia

Follow our live coverage of the COSAFA Women’s Championship semifinal encounter between Zimbabwe vs Zambia.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 0-0 Zambia

36′ Free kick to Zambia in. Zim half. The opponets go for goal but Shonga saves it.

35′ Corner kick to Zambia, cleared away by Dambamuromo.

33′ Corner kick to Zambia. Shonga comes out and punches the ball out of danger. Neshamba picks it up to initiate a counter attack. Zambia recovers.

30′ Zim Sub: Dambamuromo replaces injured Chemhere.

28′ Big Chance for Zambia. Unmarked Jere receives a cutback cross nine yards out. She connects it but her shot is weak and Shonga collects with ease.

24′ Chemhere goes down and requires medical attention. Dambamuromo preparing to come on.

23′ Zimbabwe penalty appeal turned down. Chemhere falls down inside the box but the referee feels the contact was not heavy to warrant a penalty. VAR also agrees.

19′ Free kick to Zim in Zambia half. Mharadzi goes for goal and her shot is threatening. Zambian keeper saves it but concedes a corner kick, which they clear out of danger.

15′ A dangerous cross comes in and Katona and Neshamba go for it. There is miscommunication between the two as they both go for it. Neshamba reaches first and her connection goes wide.

14′ Chibanda whips in a dangerous cross and Katona tries to go for a first time volley on the edge of the box. The connection is not good and Zambia clear the danger.

10′ Zimbabwe on the break and Katona has two options in the box. She opts to go for goal and her shot is weak but still takes a deflection off an unmarked Mupeti.

10′ Zambia holding the edge on ball possession in the first moments.

5′ Zambia on attack, and a cross comes in. Jere receives it inside the box but loses her footing and fails to pack her shot properly. The tame effort goes wide.

2′ Katongo tries from a range but her effort goes wide. First goal attempt of the game going in Zambia’s way.

1′ Zim with an early press and Mupeti sends a cross. Keeper comes out to collect the ball. Play temporarily stopped as Zambia’s S. Phiri receives medical attention.

1′ Kick-off!!

Zimbabwe XI: Shonga, Mutumbami, Mharadzi, Neshamba, Ncube, Chemhere, Kaitano, Katona, Chibanda, Mugayi, Mupeti.

Zambia XI: Lungu, S. Banda, Kabwe, Zulu, S. Phiri, E. Phiri, Katongo, Jere, Mweemba, Siamfuko, E. Banda.