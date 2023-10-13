Twenty players, including seven foreign-based stars report for Warriors camp

Twenty players, including seven foreign-based stars have reported for the Warriors training camp.

The national team is holding the training camp during this international break.

The camp is being used by the coaches to assess the players ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers that are set to begin next.

However, the Warriors team will not play an international friendly during the international break after the supposed match against Botswana was called off.

Among the foreign-based stars that took part on the first training day are Knox Mutizwa, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Washington Arubi, Divine Lunga, Tatenda Tavengwa (all playing in South Africa), Never Tigere (Tanzania) and Munashe Garananga (Moldova).

Here are the twenty players that are currently in camp as announced by ZIFA.

First workout done

20 players trained as the Warriors’ training camp got underway in Harare.

Goalkeepers

Washington Arubi, Godknows Gurure.

Defenders

Munashe Garananga, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Divine Lunga, Xolani Ndlovu, Frank Makarati.

Midfielders

Tatenda Tavengwa, Tanaka Shandirwa, Never Tigere, Phenias Bamusi, Takunda Benhura, Gerald Bero, Shepherd Mhlanga, Sylvastar Munhira, Bret Amidu.

Forwards

Obriel Chirinda, Knox Mutizwa.